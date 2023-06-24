MQM-P to launch public contact campaign

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to launch public contact campaign in a bid to attract citizens, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the decision to launch this public contact campaign was taken after extensive talks by party’s top leadership in Rabta Committee.

In a statement, the committee said that MQM-P leaders will hold meeting with market unions, mosques committees and notables of different areas.

In this regard, the members of Rabta Committee and national and provincial assemblies visited different areas of Karachi. The MQM-P leaders held discussion on the problems being faced by the citizens.

The committee said the meetings under the public contact campaign will continue till next month.

A day earlier, MQM-P lambasted the K-Electric (KE), the sole power distribution company in Karachi, over ‘prolonged power outages and over-billing’, demanding the federal government to take notice of the issue.

In a statement, the MQM-P Rabta Committee said it strongly condemns the prolong power outages and over-billing in “extreme heat and inflation”, lambasting the K-Electric (KE) for its “dire performance”.

The committee said it also rejects the reasons given by K-Electric for ‘power outages’, lambasting the power company for ‘disconnecting the electricity of the entire area on non-payment of some customers’.

It asked the power distribution company to ‘resolve the issues’ of people of Karachi or face the consequences. It also urged National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) not to allow KE to increase power tariff every month.

“KE is fully dependent on electricity being provided from the National Grid Station”, the MQM-P said, adding that the company should have to generate its own electricity as per the agreement.