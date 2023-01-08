MQM-P to not boycott elections, announces Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced on Sunday that his political party will not choose the option of boycotting the elections to give an open ground to its rivals, ARY News reported.

He made the announcement while addressing a joint press conference with MQM Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar at his residence in PIB Colony. He said that all political parties should be given level playing field in the elections.

Dr Siddiqui said that MQM-P is an ally of the government in the Centre but not the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He clarified that MQM-P is the coalition partner of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the Centre.

He also criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not accepting their demands for new delimitations ahead of the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Siddiqui alleged that pre-poll rigging is started ahead of the Karachi LG polls and nobody would accept its results.

The MQM-P convener said that they have no other option other than taking to the streets for their due rights. He, however, clarified that MQM-P will not boycott the LG polls and give a tough time to its political rivals.

Dr Farooq Sattar has announced to support the MQM-P’s political movement against ‘controversial’ delimitations and raising voices for a strong local government (LG) system.

Dr Farooq Sattar made the announcement after meeting MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at his residence in PIB Colony today.

During the meeting, Dr Siddiqui invited Dr Sattar to attend the upcoming protest scheduled for January 11.

Sattar said that he has already warned MQM-P leaders of their mistake by signing a political agreement with the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh. He also announced to start joint political efforts with MQM-P leadership for the rights of the urban Sindh areas.

Sources told ARY News that Dr Farooq Sattar assured Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of attending the MQM-P’s protest against the delimitations.

He complained about not counting Muhajirs in the population census and depriving them of basic human rights. He criticised PPP for not complying with the political agreements with the MQM-P.

