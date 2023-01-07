Reservations with PPP: MQM-P changes date of protest rally

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has changed the date of protest rally against delimitations of constituencies and reservations with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which was scheduled to take place on 9th January, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of MQM-P Rabta Committee, wherein matters related to political situation, local government (LG) elections and reservations with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) came under discussion.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting has decided not to leave political field empty for any political party, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Despite reservations on delimitations of constituencies and voter lists, the party would not run away from the field, sources added. The meeting also decided to continue its protest movement against ‘pre-poll rigging’.

Sources added that the MQM-P has also changed the date of protest rally, which was scheduled to take place outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) 9th January, to January 11.

Earlier in January, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to hold a protest rally on January 9 against the non-implementation of an agreement signed with the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P rejected the delimitations of new constituencies and voter lists ahead of local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place on January 15.

The political party has also decided to protest against the delimitations of new constituencies. A protest rally will be carried out on January 9 over the non-implementation of agreement signed with PPP-led Sindh government.

