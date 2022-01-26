Worker’s death: MQM-P announces to lodge FIR against Sindh CM

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to lodge First Information Report (FIR) against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah following the death of its worker, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing a press conference at Bahadurabad headquarters, said that a worker succumbed to wounds due to the police baton-charge and tear gas shells during the political party’s sit-in outside CM House.

Siddiqui criticised that an ethnic party has seized powers of the metropolis on the basis of a fake census. He said that MQM-P will lodge the case against Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) following the death of the worker.

He said that MQM-P will observe mourning day alongside black day on Thursday (tomorrow).

Siddiqui said that the countdown of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh has begun. He also blamed Sindh police for the death of the peaceful protestor of MQM-P.

MQM-P spokesperson claimed that a local party leader, who was injured by police baton-charged and shelling, succumbed to his wounds at Jinnah hospital.

On other hand, JPMC spokesperson claimed that no death of MQM-P worker was reported at Jinnah Hospital, Karachi. Three injured workers had been brought to the hospital and were discharged after medical treatment, he added.

Earlier, police baton-charged Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) workers and fired tear gas to disperse the protesting activists outside the Chief Minister (CM) House in Karachi.

The MQM-P workers including women and children have been baton-charged by police officials in a sudden move to disperse the protestors outside the CM House.

A female worker’s condition was deteriorated due to heavy firing at the protestors of tear gas shells by police. It was learnt that 10 MQM-P workers were detained by the policemen from the protest venue.

MQM-P Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain was also arrested in injured condition.

