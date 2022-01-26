Karachi protest: MQM-P claims worker died after police baton-charge

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) spokesperson on Wednesday claimed that a local leader, who was injured by police baton-charged and shelling, succumbed to his wounds at Jinnah hospital, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of MQM-Pakistan confirmed in a statement that MQM-P local leader Aslam, who was injured by police baton-charge and shelling, succumbed to his wounds during treatment at Jinnah hospital.

Aslam was a joint organiser of 5K Chowrangi chapter of the party who was injured in today’s protest, he added.

انا لله و انا الیه راجعون ایم کیو ایم پاکستان، نارتھ کراچی یوسی 5 کے جوائنٹ آرگنائزر اسلم بھائی آج کے مظاہرے میں پولیس کی شیلنگ اور لاٹھی چارج سے زخمی ہوئے تھے جناح ہسپتال میں شہید ہوگئے۔ pic.twitter.com/BieU4ldh2k — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) January 26, 2022

On other hand, JPMC spokesperson Dr Ajmal Khan claimed that no death of MQM-P worker was reported at Jinnah Hospital, Karachi.

Three injured workers had been brought to the hospital and were discharged after medical treatment, he added.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) on Wednesday announced that it would observe black day tomorrow (Thursday) against police torture on party workers protesting outside CM House against recently enacted Sindh LG law.

Addressing a press conference outside Karachi Press Club, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that party would observe black day on Thursday across the province against the brutality of Sindh police and demanded immediate removal of Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar.

“Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah must step down or else the doors of the city would be shut for him,” said Siddiqui.

Comments