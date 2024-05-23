Govt further slashes roti, naan price in Punjab

LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, on Thursday further slashed the price of Roti/Naan, fix the price to Rs 14 across in the province, ARY News reported.

The CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, announced the news to reduce the price of bread to the citizens of Punjab on social media website X, formerly Twitter.

She said that the people should get the benefits of the clear reduction in the flour price across the country.

Following the notification, the new price is likely to be implemented from tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Naan Bai Association agreed to decrease Roti price from Rs 16 to Rs 15 after successful talks with the Punjab government.

According to sources, the new price of roti will be in effect immediately, taking into account the abundance of wheat and the decreasing price of flour

This decision was made after successful negotiations between the district administration and the Naan Bai Association.

The spokesperson for the Punjab government said that the new price of roti will be displayed prominently at all tandoors as agreed by the Naan Bai Association.

“The administration, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is actively working to ensure the provision of relief to the masses,” the spokesperson added.