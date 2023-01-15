MQM stepping back from forming, running govts: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

KARACHI: Expressing outrage over federal and provincial governments, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Sunday that his political party was stepping back from forming and running governments besides rejecting today’s local government (LG) polls in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While addressing a press conference with MQM-P central leaders, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM is stepping back from facilitating others to form and run governments. He categorically rejected the recent phase of LG polls.

The political party also compiled a report regarding its decision to boycott the LG polls and alleged mismanagement in the recent elections.

READ: MQM-P BOYCOTTS LG POLLS AS NEGOTIATIONS FAILED

Siddiqui said that the citizens of Karachi and Hyderabad have rejected to conspiracy against their cities by not participating in the LG polls. He added that the low turnout of votes has proved the LG polls wrong.

The MQM-P convener said that the withdrawal of citizens from the LG elections was a referendum regarding MQM-P’s popularity as the people foiled a bid to snatch the local government elections and seizure of their cities.

He questioned, “Can these representatives truly represent Karachi and Hyderabad people with such a low turnout of voters? We salute to the citizens’ political maturity and pro-democratic approach.”

READ: LG POLLS: RESULTS START POURING IN AFTER POLLING CONCLUDES

Siddiqui said that MQM’s electoral politics is not dependent on the Houses. He reminded that his political party had not participated in the elections in 1993 and people supported the decision. He criticised Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for failing to serve Karachiites despite getting a chance after MQM withdrew the elections in 2001.

He said that MQM is not seeking any political benefit from boycotting the LG polls. He claimed that they will do more for Karachi without reaching the Houses. He added that MQM is completely rejecting the recent LG elections nor the citizens will accept the results.

He alleged that MQM has sympathy with the police force but they were given an additional responsibility of casting bogus votes today. He said that Karachi was only used to loot money by all rulers.

Comments