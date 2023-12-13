21.9 C
Muggers caught, tortured by Karachi citizens

Web Desk
By Web Desk
KARACHI: Two muggers have been caught and tortured by Karachi citizens in the Azizabad Block 2 area on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Two muggers were brutally tortured after being caught by the citizens in Karachi’s Azizabad Block 2 area. A police team reached the scene and took custody of the muggers.

The arrested men were trying to flee from the scene after snatching cash and mobile phone from a woman.

Last month, two Karachiites were deprived of Rs750,000 collectively in two separate robberies in different areas.

CCTV footage of the armed robberies that took place in Karachi’s New Town and Paposh Nagar areas was obtained by ARY News.

Karachiites are facing trouble in withdrawing cash from banks as they fall prey to street criminals.

The first incident was reported near Chaar Minar Chowrangi where dacoits looted a citizen who drew cash from a bank. CCTV footage showed the dacoits chasing the citizen from the bank.

After snatching cash, the dacoits easily fled from the scene.

