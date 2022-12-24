President Alvi writes to CJP, PM to alleviate Murad Saeed’s grievances

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has penned down letters to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, asking them to alleviate the grievances of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In separate letters to CJP Umar Ata Bandial and PM Shehbaz Sharif, President Alvi asked them to look into the allegations levelled by the ‘Parliamentarian’ and alleviate his grievances.

The President noted out that Murad Saeed had levelled ‘serious allegations’ – which included: “fake, bogus, frivolous FIR registered over the incident that occurred at Masjid-e-Nabvi, Madina Sharif, on May 1st, despite the fact that he was in Pakistan; Multiple FIRs were registered on same charges all over Pakistan”.

The letters noted that the aforementioned actions were against the fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 9, 13, and 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

President Alvi, in the letters, noted that Murad Saeed raised the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in Malakand (Swat). “Subsequently, he was threatened with dire consequences and was compelled by the law enforcement agencies to leave Swat, along with his family”, stated the letters.

The President pointed out that Article 15 of the Constitution provides that “every citizen shall have the right to remain in, and, subject to any reasonable restriction imposed by law in the public interest, enter and move freely throughout Pakistan and to reside and settle in any part thereof.”

“The Parliamentarian raised the issue that on 18th August 2022, unknown armed persons, violated the privacy of his home, however, despite his repeated requests and Court’s order, FIR has not yet been registered by Islamabad Police”, the letters added.

The letters further noted unknown persons frequently follow and harass him [Saeed] with serious life threats. “It appears as if the whole state machinery is failing in its duty and performance of functions,” it stated, pointing out that such alleged acts were in violation of Article 9 of the Constitution and the law.

President Alvi directed the attention of CJP Umar Ata Bandial and PM Shehbaz Sharif towards the issues raised by the PTI leader and asked them to alleviate his grievances.

Earlier in December, former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed urged President Dr Arif Alvi to necessary action against the ‘threats to his life’.

The former federal minister – in his letter – claimed that he was being stalked by unidentified persons and his life is in danger, urging President Dr Arif Alvi to take notice and necessary action in this regard.

