Murree tragedy: Fed govt asked to suspend top Rawalpindi officials

LAHORE: Punjab government has recommended federal government to suspend four top Rawalpindi officials including the commissioner, deputy commissioner, city police officer (CPO) and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) over Murree tragedy that saw the deaths of at least 23 people who remained stranded in their vehicles during snowfall.

The Punjab government in its recommendation said that former commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Shah, ex-deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali, former CPO Sajid Kiani and ex-ASP Ahmed Shah be suspended and an inquiry is launched against them for negligence during the Murree tragedy.

On January 19, the Punjab government initiated action against the officers who were declared responsible for the Murree tragedy.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took the action and suspended 15 officers.

He said that the suspended officers include Rawalpindi’s commissioner, deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, city police officer (CPO), chief traffic officer (CTO), ASP, DSP Traffic, SP Highway Circle, SDO Highway Mechanical, Divisional Forest Officer Murree, District Emergency Officer Murree, In-Charge Murree Rescue 1122, PDMA Punjab Director and others.

Read More: INQUIRY COMMITTEE HOLDS DISTRICT ADMIN RESPONSIBLE FOR MURREE TRAGEDY

The chief minister said that he ordered disciplinary action against the suspended officers. CM Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government fulfilled its promise with the nation to take action against the responsible officers over the Murree tragedy.

At least 22 tourists, including children and women, had frozen to death in their vehicles on the snow-covered roads after a snowstorm hit the hill station.

On one hand, the government’s apathy and negligence have been blamed for the Murree incident and on the other, local businessmen, especially hotel owners, treated tourists badly by not only overcharging them but depriving them of facilities such as heater and hot water in the freezing weather conditions.

Comments