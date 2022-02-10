Muskan Khan: Pakistan varsities salute Karnataka Muslim girl

LAHORE: The University of Health Science (UHS) academic council composed of the heads of as many as 135 medical institutions of Punjab and Azad Kashmir lauded on Thursday Karnataka Muslim girl Muskan Khan who stood up to a right-wing Hindu group harassing her for wearing hijab.

The council in its 30th meeting under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Akram, unanimously passed the resolution that “saluted the courage of Muskan Khan, a girl student from Karnataka’s Mandya Pre-University College for her act of fearlessness.”

“She remained steadfast in her commitment to education while also exercising her freedom for religion and choice,” the resolution said.

Also Read: #HijabRow: Bollywood celebrities condemn extremism, support Muskan

The academic council vehemently condemned the Indian state government’s ban on wearing Hijab by Muslim girls at educational institutions.

“We believe that Hijab bar violates India’s obligations under international human rights law, which guarantees the rights to freely manifest one’s religious beliefs, to freedom of expression, and to education without discrimination,” the resolutions.

Also Read: #AllahuAkbar: Karnataka’s brave Muslim girl Muskan speaks to ARY News

The council requested the United Nations (UN) to take cognizance of this human rights issue. “The hijab bar is the latest example of Indian authorities increasingly seeking to marginalize Muslims, exposing to heightened violence.”

Comments