Mustafa Amir case: Residents demand action against Armaghan’s father

Residents of DHA phase 5 Karachi have demanded action against father of Armaghan, a prime suspect in Mustafa Amir murder case, for violating society rules, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the residents have written a letter to IG Sindh and other authorities, demanding action against Armaghan’s father for violating society rules.

The letter calls for the eviction of Kamran Qureshi from his residence.

According to the letter, multiple incidents of aerial firing have occurred at Armaghan’s house. Between 2023 and 2024, illegal pet lions were also kept at the bungalow.

Additionally, Armaghan has been accused of using his guards to harass women and domestic workers.

Equipped with the latest security cameras, automated systems, and walk-through gates, the house of Armaghan appears to be a fortified fortress.

The house is surrounded by barbed wire on its outer walls, and bullet marks are visible on inside as well as outside walls.

Luxury cars, with bullet holes on their windows, are parked in the porch, worth millions of rupees. Inside, the first floor resembles the layout of a call center, adding to the mystery surrounding the house.

The father of the Armaghan also claimed that his son runs a software house at home.

On February 8, Police raided the residence of Armaghan. However, he resisted the arrest by opening fire on the raiding police party, injuring a DSP and a constable.