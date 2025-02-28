Shahzain Mari’s name surfaced in Mustafa Amir case

KARACHI: The name of Shahzain Mari, who allegedly tortured citizen in Karachi’s Boat Basin area along with his colleagues, has surfaced in Mustafa Amir case, ARY News reported.

According to sources, authorities have uncovered a connection between Shahzain Mari and Sahir Hassan, the son of renowned actor Sajid Hasan, who is under arrest in connection with Mustafa Amir kidnap and murder case.

The investigation, led by the CIA team, has implicated Armaghan and Sahir Hassan, who were allegedly found in possession of narcotics. Further probing has also implicated Shah Zain Mari, who allegedly purchased drugs from the suspects, according to CIA sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that a group of armed men traveling in a car attacked and assaulted citizens in the Boat Basin area, sparking chaos as CCTV footage of the incident went viral.

In a video, the armed individuals can be seen reversing their car and hitting another vehicle. Then they pulled out of their vehicle with weapons in their hands and started beating up the citizens in another car.

According to the complainant, six to seven armed men, who appeared to be under the influence, were involved in the attack. The incident occurred on February 19 within the limits of Boat Basin police station.

Later, the main suspect who deliberately hit the vehicle was identified as Shahzain Mari, a Balochistan resident. In response, South Zone Police conducted overnight raids in the Defense area in an effort to apprehend the fugitive

According to police, four security guards of Shahzain Mari were arrested, and four Kalashnikov rifles have been recovered from their possession. Meanwhile, the main suspect, Shahzain Mari, has reportedly fled to Quetta.

Earlier, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to investigate the Mustafa Amir murder.

During the National Assembly Standing Committee meeting, it was decided that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing should begin its investigation over Mustafa Amir murder immediately.

The Additional Secretary of the Interior Sindh cited late receipt of the meeting’s agenda as the reason for not providing a briefing.