Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar announces to part ways with PPP

After resigning as a senator, senior politician Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar announced to part ways with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to ARY News, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that he had hinted at leaving the PPP after tendering his resignation from Senate. He confirmed that he is going to part ways with PPP.

He said that he had expressed well wishes for his political party on the day of his resignation and he does not want to create trouble. Khokhar said that some developments led him to leave PPP.

READ: MUSTAFA NAWAZ KHOKHAR LAMBASTS ECONOMIC POLICIES OF PDM GOVT

The former senator said that Farooq H Naek gave a message that the party leadership lost trust in him. He added that he took a moral step to resign as the senator.

On November 10, the Senate Secretariat had notified approval of resignation of Pakistan People’s Party’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and declared his senate seat as vacant.

PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had announced to resign as senator after it emerged that the party’s leadership ‘wasn’t happy with his political positions’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khokhar had previously resigned as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s spokesman in December 2020. He has been critical of the PDM government since its inception.

Comments