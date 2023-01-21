Mustafa Nawaz lambasts ‘human rights violation’ in Pakistan

QUETTA: Former senator and ex-member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Saturday expressed concern over the ‘human rights violation’ in Pakistan and lambasted the ‘absence’ of rule of law, ARY News reported.

Addressing a seminar in Quetta, the former Senator said that restricting people from holding peaceful protests is violation of basic human rights, regretting that there was no rule of law or democracy in Pakistan.

Mustafa Nawaz added that the relationship between the people and political parties has suffered in recent times.

Expressing distress on the political crisis, he said that the politicians should address people’s issues rather than being engaged in irrelevant political discourse such as the Panama Papers and Toshakhana case.

The former senator further said that Pakistan was on the verge of economical and political crises, which is increasing the trust level between public and political parties. While quoting a survey he said that at least 70 percent of youth want to settle abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the senior politician Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar announced parting ways as senator with PPP.

While talking to the ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that he had hinted at leaving the PPP after tendering his resignation from Senate. He confirmed that he is going to part ways with PPP.

He said that he had expressed well wishes for his political party on the day of his resignation and he does not want to create trouble. Khokhar said that some developments led him to leave PPP.

