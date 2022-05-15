NA-240 Korangi by-polls: 39 out of 42 nomination papers accepted

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accepted 39 out of 42 nomination papers and rejected three for the NA-240 Korangi by-polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ECP completed the scrutiny process of the papers of the candidates for NA-240 Korangi by-polls in Karachi. Three nomination papers have been rejected, whereas, the reviewed lists of the candidates will be issued on May 23.

According to the ECP, candidates could withdraw their papers by May 24 and election symbols will be allotted on May 25. The voting will be held on June 16 in the constituency.

READ: 42 CANDIDATES SUBMIT NOMINATION PAPERS FOR NA-240 BY-ELECTION

Yesterday, it was learnt that the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for the by-election of NA-240 Korangi have been rejected by the district returning officer (RO).

The Returning Officer (RO) Abdul Razzaq rejected the papers of PTI candidate Syeda Bano. The papers were rejected after the RO deemed the suggester’s signatures fake.

Both the suggesters of the candidate also failed to appear to the RO in person. The nomination papers of two other independent candidates were also rejected due to multiple reasons.

READ: ECP ISSUES SCHEDULE FOR BY-ELECTION IN KARACHI’S NA-240

The seat had been vacated after MQM-P leader Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan had passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Eight MQM-P candidates submitted papers for the elections, and the nomination was accepted. As many as 42 candidates had submitted nomination papers for the NA-240 Korangi by-election in Karachi scheduled on June 16, the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP will receive appeals against the acceptance and rejection of the papers by May 17, whereas, a tribunal will give verdicts on the appeals by May 21.

Comments