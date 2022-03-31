NA session: Shehbaz Sharif berates speaker for ‘violating’ Constitution

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has censured Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the opposition parties do not accept the reality of the threat letter which was nothing more than a lie, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shehbaz Sharif slammed the speaker of the Lower House for allegedly violating the regulations and Constitution by adjourning today’s session on the no-confidence motion.

Shehbaz Sharif made the statement while addressing a press conference alongside the joint opposition leaders at the Parliament House after the NA session today.

“The nation has witnessed the way NA session is adjourned today. The assembly staff said that they briefed the speaker, however, the speaker did not follow the regulations.”

“The no-confidence motion was tabled by the joint opposition. The situation is being witnessed by the independent judiciary and the nation is also worried over the happenings,” said Sharif.

He said that the opposition had decided not to deliver any statement that disturbs the parliament’s environment and a sufficient number of lawmakers were present in the session to make the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan successful.

The opposition leader said that 172 lawmakers were present in today’s NA session. He slammed that PM Khan and the speaker are committing violations of the Constitution.

He rejected the allegations of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with Israeli spy agencies. Responding to the allegations, Sharif said that the opposition could also expose the foreign donors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) traced in the foreign funding case. “It is difficult prove the false allegations,” he added.

The PML-N president said that the opposition parties don’t accept the reality of the threat letter referred by PM Imran Khan. He asked the PTI government to present evidence of foreign intervention in Pakistan.

He claimed that the joint opposition has won and Imran Khan was no more a constitutional prime minister of the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that 175 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the joint opposition have attended the NA session today which proved their majority on the no-confidence motion against PM Khan.

The PPP chairman said that Imran Khan will not be having a safe passage and backdoor option to get rid of the no-trust move as the allies have also parted ways with the PTI government.

He criticised that an unconstitutional was adopted by misusing the power of the NA speaker. He added that Imran Khan has an only option left to tender his resignation from the office.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Asadur Rehman said that Shehbaz Sharif will be the next prime minister after the ouster of Imran Khan.

