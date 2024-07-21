NA Speaker imposes ban on ‘unnecessary foreign trips’

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has imposed a ban on unnecessary foreign trips for parliamentary delegations and assembly officials, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the ban will be applicable to all foreign trips, except those with a minimum duration and specific purposes.

Moreover, Ayaz Sadiq also imposed a ban on food and refreshments at government expense. Additionally, the Speaker has directed that no meetings should be scheduled during dinner and lunch times.

Earlier in the day, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also imposed a ban on purchasing new vehicles.

According to sources, the NA speaker directed that officers availing monetisation should use vehicles by making payments as per the rules.

He also emphasised that officers and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) should use existing government vehicles with caution.