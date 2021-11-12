NAB court grants interim bail to Firdous Shamim Naqvi

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi has granted interim bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Naqvi moved to the accountability court for securing his bail following an investigation launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him.

The court approved his bail plea and ordered him to submit a surety bond worth Rs1 million.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till December 21.

READ: SHC EXTENDS PROTECTIVE BAIL OF FIRDOUS SHAMIM NAQVI IN GRAFT CASE

According to the NAB prosecutor, Naqvi was served notice as a member of a company’s board of directors.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an inquiry against PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi over the allotment of land on a 30-year lease to Habib group of companies in 2006 where he was working as the director in the company.

After receiving a call-up notice from the anti-corruption watchdog, Naqvi had moved to the high court for obtaining protective pre-arrest bail in November last year. He had been granted protective bail to the PTI lawmaker in the case.

