NAB files reply on plea against auction of Nawaz Sharif’s properties

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday resumed hearing of applications against auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties.

Judge Asad Ali heard the applications filed by Yousuf Abbas and others. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed its reply in the case.

The court directed lawyers representing the applicants and the bureau to forward their arguments on the matter at the next hearing set for March 18.

The applicants stated that the auction process would will be challenged once the PML-N supremo returns to the country from London, requesting the court to stay the auction for the time being.

Besides, they pleaded the court to revisit its decision of the auction of the properties.

On Feb 1, a fresh medical report of the former prime minister, who has been in London since 2019 for medical treatment, was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC). According to the report, the PML-N supremo’s physician has advised him against travelling back to the country.

