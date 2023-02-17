NAB launches inquiry against former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi over allegations of corruption and taking kickbacks in contracts, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

The NAB Lahore launched an inquiry against former CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on corruption allegations levelled against him by ex-XEN highways Rana Iqbal, say sources.

It is expected that the anti-graft body could summon Elahi to answer questions about the allegations.

Moreover, the anti-corruption watchdog has summoned Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti on February 20 in assets beyond income case.

Read More: AUDIO LEAK: RANA SANAULLAH SAYS ‘DIRECTED FIA TO ARREST PERVAIZ ELAHI’

In another development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi on February 20.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued a call-up notice to PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi for February 20. The anti-graft watchdog is probing into irregularities in the transfers and contracts of the Punjab Communication and Works Department.

According to the call-up notice, the politician was summoned by the NAB in a case related to the principal secretary of the former Punjab chief minister.

READ: MOONIS ELAHI’S WIFE MOVES LHC FOR DISMISSAL OF MONEY LAUNDERING CASE



The notice stated that kickbacks had been received in the tenders of the highways division. It added that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Son Moonis Elahi will be questioned for the alleged irregularities.

Comments