NAB seeks approval for arresting Agha Siraj Durrani

KARACHI: Following the cancellation of bail of Agha Siraj Durrani, the speaker Sindh Assembly, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi chapter has sought permission from the graft-buster body chief to arrest him, sources privy to the development told ARY News on Wednesday.

After receiving the arrest permission, Justice retired Javed Iqbal has directed the NAB team to act as per law, sources said and added that intelligence teams have been made active for the arrest of the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The intelligence teams have been asked to keep an eye on the location of Durrani, said sources.

In this contest, the process of making essential documents ready for the arrest of Agha Siraj Durrani has also begun.

Earlier in the day, Sindh High Court (SHC) had rejected the bail plea of Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and seven other accused in the assets case.

The SHC while rejecting the bails of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and the other seven accused in the assets beyond known sources of income case, approved bails of wife and daughters of Durrani.

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.