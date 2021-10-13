SHC rejects bail of Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected bail plea of Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and seven other accused in assets case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The verdict reserved on the pleas of 18 accused in the case was announced by a two-member bench of the SHC today.

The SHC while rejecting the bails of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other seven accused in the assets beyond known sources of income case, approved bails of wife and daughters of Durrani.

Earlier in December 2019, the SHC had approved bail of Agha Siraj Durrani but NAB approached the Supreme Court against the bail.

The apex court sent the matter back the high court.

On November 19, an accountability court decided to indict Sindh Assembly Speaker Durrani and other accused in an ongoing investigation of assets beyond known sources of income on December 3.

The court, however, ordered to separate Durrani’s wife, his son and daughters from the reference, and directed authorities concerned to initiate proceedings of the declaring the accused fugitive.

Case against Durrani

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Agha Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

