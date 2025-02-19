LHC nullifies decision of NADRA chief’s removal

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday nullified decision of removing Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as NADRA chairman, ARY News reported.

Last year, LHC judge Justice Asim Hafeez nullified the appointment of the NADRA chairman at the complaint of the woman petitioner.

Following the order of the single bench, the federal government challenged the verdict, citing the appointment as per law.

The two-member bench of the LHC announced its verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

On October 2, 2023, Lieutenant General Munir Afsar was appointed as the new Chairman of National Database and Regulatory Authority.

Read more: LHC verdict nullifying NADRA chief’s appointment challenged

The federal cabinet had approved the appointment of Lt. Gen. Munir Afsar as Chairman of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) out of the three names proposed by the Ministry of Interior.

The cabinet was informed that the selection committee had shortlisted names of the three best candidates for the post of Chairman NADRA.

After detailed consideration, the cabinet approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as the new Chairman of NADRA.

The appointment was made after the then NADRA chief Tariq Malik decided to step down from the post following his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and formally presented his resignation.