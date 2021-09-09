NADRA introduces revolutionary facility for banking system

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a revolutionary facility for the banking system by allowing people to connect with contactless biometric verification, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The authority has made it easy for people to verify government documents including vehicle particulars through a biometric system made available to their smartphones.

The citizens can now verify their vehicle documents and other particulars via the newly-introduced biometric system through smartphones instead of visiting banks, NADRA offices and standing in queues.

The contactless biometric verification system has been launched by NADRA in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). According to the NADRA spokesperson, the consumers could verify their fingerprints while staying at their homes.

The online system was launched during the visit of SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir to the NADRA headquarters.

READ: NADRA BEGINS ISSUING ID CARDS TO ALIEN CITIZENS

On August 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the PAK-ID Mobile App by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

In a Twitter message, PM Imran Khan had said that he inaugurated PAK-ID Mobile App by NADRA. He continued that it was a revolutionary step in providing convenience, especially to overseas Pakistanis.

The premier said that the applicants of (http://id.nadra.gov.pk) can now capture fingerprints, photographs and documents using a mobile phone. He praised Tariq Malik and NADRA team for the great initiative.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had developed a mobile app for facilitating the nationals to get their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) online and modifications.

According to NADRA spokesperson, the mobile app developed using modern technology will be the first of its kind in the world that allows citizens to provide details for getting CNICs via smartphones.

It enables people to provide fingerprints through live biometric verification via smart phones’ cameras besides uploading pictures and other documents.