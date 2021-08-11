NADRA official arrested for ‘issuing fake CNIC to Iranian national’

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested an assistant director of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in a fake CNIC case.

The FIA anti-human trafficking cell nabbed the official after registering a case against him and an Iranian national.

The assistant director allegedly got a CNIC issued to the Iranian national on the basis of bogus documents.

The FIA said raids were being conducted to arrest the Iranian citizen as well. The number of the suspects arrested in the fake CNIC scandal has reached 14, FIA officials said.

On July 8, FIA Sindh director Amir Farooqui had revealed that Afghan agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) had got Pakistani national identity cards issued to terrorists associated with outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He said computerised national identity cards (CNICs) for TTP terrorists had been made by using the NADRA database. The national identity cards were also issued to Al-Qaeda terrorists, whereas, a suspect involved in Safoora carnage, Imran Ali, who was an Indian citizen, had also gotten a CNIC, he added.