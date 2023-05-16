Naeema Butt’s pictures with Manoj Bajpayee go viral

Actor Naeema Butt’s pictures with Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The pictures showed Naeema Butt standing with Manoj Bajpayee. She wrote a heartfelt message as a caption.

“During my Theatre, Film & TV acting journey I discovered that there are two types of actors,” she wrote. “‘The one who’s acting’ & The one who’s just ‘being’…Just Being the witness and let God act through you.”

She added: “Pakistan or India, art has no boundaries because it’s not about nationalities. It’s way beyond that. It’s about the oneness of the artist’s soul connection to themselves and Allah, that they rejoice in this universe by experiencing all the different characters that God has created, just by witnessing through acting & staying in the present moment 🙏🏼”

The celebrity also posted pictures of them with fellow celebrity Vick Krishna.

Naeema Butt is a social media darling and frequently takes to the photo and video-sharing social application to post about her personal life and professional endeavours.

Previously, the actor won social media with a picture of her United States trip. Moreover, she broke the internet with an image of her in a green outfit.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Naeema Butt was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Fraud‘.

The main plot revolved around the lead trio of Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar, where the former played Tooba, sister of Shaan [Zulfiqar].