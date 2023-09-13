Naseem Shah ruled out of Asia Cup 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the remainder of Asia Cup 2023 and Zaman Khan has been named as his replacement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.

In an unfortunate couple of days, Pakistan not only lost their Super Fours encounter against India by a record margin of 228 runs, but they were also struck by injuries to two of their main fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Haris Rauf was ruled out of bowling in the match against India on the reserve day after complaining of discomfort in his “right flank”. He had bowled five overs for 27 runs on the first day before rain suspended play and pushed the match into the reserve day.

Naseem Shah, on the other hand, was into his tenth over in the 49th over of India’s innings on the reserve day when he walked off the field with an injury to his right shoulder.

While Rauf hasn’t been officially ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023, Naseem has. Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem in the main squad while Dahani has been kept as a backup in case Rauf is ruled out as well.

Read More: Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan call backup pacers as Naseem, Rauf doubtful

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Zaman joined the team in the morning today and will train with the squad at the RPICS in the evening.

“Naseem continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023,” the statement added.

Giving update on Haris Rauf, the PCB said the right-handed bowler continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said, “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will join the team on Thursday morning.

It is pertinent to mention here that Virat Kohli and returning KL Rahul hit unbeaten centuries to lead India’s 228-run thrashing of Pakistan in a rain-hit Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday’s reserve day.

Kohli (122) and Rahul (111) put together 233 runs as India reached 356-2, a total defended after they bowled out Pakistan for 128 in the 50-over contest in Colombo.

Pakistan ended on 128-8 in 32 overs with injured bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah not turning out to bat. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 5-25.