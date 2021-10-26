Applications to be invited via advertisement for Nasla Tower demolition

KARACHI: The municipal authorities in Karachi have decided to invite applications through an advertisement for hiring a consultant for the demolition of Nasla Tower on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was made in a meeting headed by Commissioner Karachi and attended by officials from FWO, NLC Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), experts from NED University, police and Rangers officials, district administration and other institutions.

The meeting mulled over available options for the demolition of the Nasla Tower including controlled blasting. After an hour-long meeting, it was decided to issue an advertisement, inviting applications from companies interested and having capabilities to demolish a multi-story building.

The advertisement will be given as Pakistani companies do not have the expertise in a controlled explosion.

The city commissioner has Tuesday written to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to seek its help in knocking down the illegal Nasla Tower in compliance with the top court orders that directed the operation within a week.

In the letter today, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has reached out to FWO officials to survey the site of the illegal tower to consider options of razing it as per court orders.

The commissioner has asked FWO to complete its survey report within two days so it can go forward in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders.

