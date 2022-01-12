National Assembly all set to pass mini-budget today

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized the preparations to get the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021, generally known as mini-budget, passed from the National Assembly on Thursday.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will conclude the debate on mini-budget during today’s all-important lower house session.

Talking to media, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, said the National Assembly would approve the mini-budget in its session on January 13.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of treasury lawmakers on Thursday (tomorrow) to take them into confidence over the Finance amendment bill 2021, popularly known as mini-budget.

The meeting has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon, 2:00 pm, at the Parliament House to be attended by MNA from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and other coalition parties.

READ: SHEHBAZ, BILAWAL DISCUSS MINI-BUDGET, ANTI-GOVT PROTESTS

According to sources privy to the matter said that the chief whip in the assembly and parliamentary affairs minister has been tasked to ensure the presence of the lawmakers, who would then be taken into confidence over the finance amendment bill by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MQM hints at opposing mini-budget

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), PTI’s ally in the centre has announced to oppose the mini-budget if suggestions submitted by it are ignored in the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021.

As per details, the MQM-Pakistan has submitted 11-point suggestions for the Finance Amendment Bill in the National Assembly secretariat and forwarded the same to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

Read More: Govt to listen to opposition’s take on Finance (Supplementary) Bill

“MQM-P’s decision will be different if suggestions are ignored,” sources within the party said and in this context, guidelines have been given to the assembly members and the senators by party convener, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Comments