National broadcasting institutions to be digitised in phases, PM told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid a visit to the Digital Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Information Fawad Chaudhry briefed PM Khan regarding the comprehensive digitalisation policy under which national broadcasting institutions would be digitized in phases.

PM Imran Khan was told that 11 digital media centres of the state news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), were being established in various cities of the country that are fully equipped with modern facilities.

The premier appreciated the performance of the Digital Media Wing for highlighting Pakistan’s positive image at the international level.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan chaired a review meeting on Ravi City Lahore and Central Business District in Islamabad.

Chairing the meeting, the prime minister had directed to resolve all legal issues related to the project and ensure implementation of all measures within the stipulated time.

The meeting was briefed about the progress made on Ravi City and was informed that forests would be planted in Jhok, Rakh Munir and Rakh Shaheed to prioritize environmental protection in the project.

Ravi City and Central Business District projects will alleviate the population pressure on Lahore city and provide housing to the citizens with world-class facilities, said PM in the meeting.