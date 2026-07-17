Nauman Ijaz has alerted his fans about a fake Facebook account impersonating him and allegedly demanding money from people online.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Friday, the Parwarish actor shared a screenshot of the fraudulent Facebook profile, warning followers not to engage with it.

The screenshot carried a bold message that read, “Fake account. He is demanding money. Please report and block him.”

The fake profile, operating under Nauman Ijaz’s name, appeared to use his photograph and personal details in an attempt to appear authentic. By sharing the screenshot, the actor urged fans to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to the scam.

The Sharpasand star reminded his followers that the account is not associated with him and encouraged them to report and block the profile to prevent others from being deceived.

Nauman Ijaz is not the first Pakistani celebrity to raise concerns over online impersonation. In recent years, several stars, including Hania Aamir, Sana Javed, Bilal Abbas Khan, and other showbiz personalities, have warned fans about fake social media accounts using their names and photos to scam people or solicit money.

Social media impersonation scams have become increasingly common, with fraudsters creating fake profiles of celebrities to gain followers’ trust and solicit money or personal information.