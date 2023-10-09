Nawaz leaves for Saudi Arabia before returning to Pakistan 

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Ata Tarar said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif has left for Saudi Arabia before returning to Pakistan on October 21, ARY News reported.

As per details, Ata Tarar said that the date of former prime minister’s return has not changed and he will arrive in Pakistan after performing Umrah.

He lambasted PTI chairman Imran Khan saying that he is responsible for the current inflation in Pakistan however the PML-N has always rescued Pakistan out of crisis.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior organizer Maryam Nawaz said that the former prime minister will steer Pakistan out of crisis.

She said in Pakistan’s 76 years history, has any Prime Minister other than Nawaz Sharif prevented or minimized inflated prices? but in his 35-year political career, he spent 11 years in exile.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on Oct 21, confirms Shehbaz

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that party supremo will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.