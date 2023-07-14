Nawaz Sharif addresses Fazl’s reservations on PPP huddle in Dubai

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has addressed the reservations expressed by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Dubai, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the former prime minister held a virtual meeting with PDM president and took the latter into confidence over the meeting held between PML-N and PPP in Dubai.

During the meeting, sources claimed, both political leaders agreed to take matters forward by ‘mutual consensus’.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman held two back-to-back meetings with Prime Minister (PM) and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as he expressed ‘displeasure’ over Zardari-Nawaz Dubai meeting held last month to ‘resolve political issues.’

“PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] should have taken coalition parties into confidence before holding meeting in Dubai,” the JUI-F chairman said while talking to journalists in Peshawar, expressing displeasure over the ‘ignorance’.

Maulana Fazl pointed out that the PML-N has not yet taken the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) into confidence about the meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – the ruling coalition partner in Centre.

He said that the meeting was not sudden, but had been planned, so everyone should have been taken into confidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with former President Asif Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The top leadership from the PML-N and PPP met in Dubai to decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.

Zardari in a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Nawaz Sharif in Dubai ‘convinced’ him also to hold elections on time as per the constitution, the sources said.