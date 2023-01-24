Nawaz Sharif gives important task to Rana Sanaullah

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has given important task to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ahead of party’s senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s return to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the PML-N supremo held another meeting with Rana Sanaullah – who is on a ‘private visit’ to London – and discuss Punjab political situation.

Nawaz Sharif tasked the Interior Minister to hold rallies and public gatherings in Punjab along with Maryam Nawaz – who is set to return to Pakistan on Saturday (January 28).

The former premier also instructed Sanaullah to mobilize party workers in Punjab for upcoming elections. The meeting also consulted on the names of the candidates for presidents of other districts in Punjab.

They also consulted on intra-party elections of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Nawaz directed the minister to ‘expose Imran Khan’s false narrative’ and tell real facts to the people.

Earlier on January 21, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif constituted a 32-member parliamentary board ahead of the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources privy to the development informed ARY News that the parliamentary board will be headed by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif will be part of the board.

PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Main Javaid Lateef, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be part of the parliamentary board.

Sources said that Ameer Muqam, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi and party presidents of all four provinces have also been included in the parliamentary board from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N parliamentary board will award party tickets to candidates contesting elections in Punjab and KP.

