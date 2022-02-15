Nawaz Sharif: Govt to contact ex-PM’s physicians

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to write to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physicians to provide his medical reports.

Well-placed sources told ARY News today that the government would pen letters to Dr Fayaz Shawl and Dr Lawrence to provide medical reports of the PML-N supremo.

They said the letters will likely be written today.

The development comes days after a special medical board of the Punjab government dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical report as “incomplete”.

The nine-member board formed by the provincial government to examine the PML-N supremo’s medical record termed the medical report that has lately been submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) incomplete.

The report is based on the doctor’s observation and contains no record of Sharif’s health condition, the sources quoted the board as saying. No report of any credible lab or health facility is available on record to substantiate what Dr Fayaz Shawl stated about the former premier’s health.

Sharif’s fresh report was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Jan 28. According to the report, the PML-N supremo was advised against travelling back to the country.

