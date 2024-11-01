ECP summons Nawaz Sharif, PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The ECP directed Nawaz Sharif to appear in the reference filed by him seeking disqualification of ‘PML-N MNA’ Adil Bazai while Imran Khan has been summoned in the contempt case.

Contesting as an independent candidate Adil Bazai was returned winner from NA-262 (Quetta) and later displayed on the National Assembly’s website as joining the PML-N.

Adil Bazai repeatedly denied about joining the PML-N on social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

The PML-N reference dispatched to the Speaker that the party’s lawmaker Adil Bazai has become dissident. Nawaz Sharif in his reference asked the electoral body to de-seat Adil Bazai from his seat.

The ECP will conduct the hearing on Nawaz Sharif’s reference on November 5.

ECP contempt case against PTI founder

Meanwhile, PTI founder Imran Khan has been summoned in the ECP contempt case. The case was filed against Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using derogatory language against the ECP.

Read More: Speaker sends Adil Bazai MNA’s disqualification reference to ECP

It is pertinent to mention that PTI founder Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the ECP contempt case on January 3, 2024.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the founder of PTI and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.