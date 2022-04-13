Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan before elections: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the party’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan before the elections, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme Off the Record, Talal Chaudhry said that the cases filed against Nawaz Sharif were politically motivated and some people were imposed as the rulers by using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s life is the most important thing for the PML-N leaders and he will return to Pakistan before the elections. He claimed that Sharif will lead the election campaign in Pakistan whenever the country goes to the polls.

Chaudhry added that fresh elections could not be held in the next five to six months. He claimed that the new government was formed via a constitutional process.

He admitted that the delay in fresh elections will increase the burden on the political party but he added that collective decisions will be taken in a coalition government.

The decisions regarding the fresh elections will be taken after consulting the coalition partners, the politician said.

He said that the federal government will make merit-based appointments and an investigation will be launched if someone’s name is put on the stop list in an illegal way. He added that revenge actions will not be taken against the political rivals but any wrongdoing of the past government will be held accountable.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the interior ministry on Tuesday to issue a diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif after assuming charge of his office got a briefing from the diplomatic staff about the issuance of a passport to the PML-N supremo. Pakistan’s mission in London was directed to issue diplomatic passports to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

However, the diplomatic staff said only Nawaz Sharif can be issued a diplomatic passport, not Ishaq Dar, on which PM Shehbaz Sharif directed to issue a normal Pakistani passport to Dar.

