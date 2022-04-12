PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return after Eid-ul-Fitr: sources

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan after Eid-ul-Fitr as his brother Shehbaz Sharif took oath as country’s 23rd prime minister yesterday, sources told ARY News on Tuesday.

Earlier, PML-N leaders Muhammad Zubair and Rana Sanaullah had both said their leader will return to Pakistan in May.

Sources have stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will then face the cases against him.

Sources mentioned that the three-time prime minister will go to Saudi Arabia at the end of April. He will come to Pakistan in the first week of May.

It is pertinent to mention that Nawaz Sharif is living in England’s capital London for two years due to health reasons.

