Nawaz Sharif, Maryam depart for Geneva

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and two more family members departed for Geneva – Switzerland from London, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will stay in Geneva for one week where he will also meet his doctor. Two more family members are also accompanying Nawaz Sharif and Maryam on the Geneva tour.

Sharif is also expected to hold ‘some private meetings’ in Geneva, sources added.

In November, the PML-N supremo along with other family members had paid a visit to Europe from London from November 21 to 30. It was Sharif’s first international trip after three years of stay in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government on November 10 issued a diplomatic passport to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The passport was issued after clearance from the Foreign Ministry, sources said.

The passport had been sent to PML-N supremo via Passport and Immigration office.

The then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had suspended the PML-N leader’s passport after he was declared an absconder by the court. The PML-N leader was issued a regular passport earlier.

