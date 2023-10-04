Nawaz Sharif returning to take Pakistan on path of prosperity: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was returning to take Pakistan towards the path of prosperity once again, ARY News reported.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Lahore, the PML-N president said that Nawaz Sharif’s ouster halted the country’s growth.

During Nawaz’s tenure, Shehbaz said, there was nothing known as inflation as the rate of flour and sugar was Rs35 and Rs52. “He [Nawaz] took the country out of the darkness by addressing the problems in line with the power outage and unemployment,’’ he added.

“His only crime was that he worked tirelessly for the country’s development, made Pakistan a nuclear power, and established schools and colleges for the youth,” he added.

He also slammed the ‘rigging’ in 2018 elections, saying that Nawaz Sharif wasn’t ousted but the nation’s children were deprived of education, medical treatment, prosperity and development.

“If God wills, Nawaz Sharif will return on October 21,” the PML-N president said, vowing that he would return to take Pakistan on the path of prosperity. He also urged the crowd to show up at Minar-i-Pakistan on October 21 for Nawaz’s welcome.

“Nawaz Sharif is making his way back to the country to restore its past journey, not indulging in the political vendetta,” he added. Shehbaz pointed out that “those characters” who did injustice with him, the nation knows them very well.

Two days earlier, it was reported that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had got his flight ticket booked for Pakistan.

The former premier is embattled in various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references, had left for London in Dec 2019 on medical grounds after the Lahore High Court had granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks.

The sources said the former premier will return to Pakistan on October 21 via a connecting flight. Elder Sharif will land at Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 and on the same day, he will leave for Lahore.

The sources said Mian Nawaz Sharif’s business class ticket for flight 243 of a private airline had been booked in advance. PML-N supremo’s flight will land at the Lahore Airport at 6:25 PM.