Nawaz Sharif says he will soon return to Pakistan

LONDON: Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said he will soon return to Pakistan, reported ARY News on Thursday.

Consultation with the lawyers underway will soon return to Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif said while talking to the party’s former senator, Zafar Iqbal in London.

The former prime minister said the democratic system should continue in Pakistan and it should not be derailed. During the meeting, matters related to the party and of mutual interests came under discussion.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President is currently in London to discuss the matters related to his elder brother’s return to Pakistan and the current political scenario in the country.

Shehbaz is having consultation with Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan and various party matters, sources said. Participation of PML-N legal team is also expected in the meeting.