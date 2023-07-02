Nawaz Sharif says ‘PML-N will pull country out of economic turmoil’

DUBAI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that PML-N will pull the country out of economic turmoil, ARY News reported.

A delegation of PML-N Gulf leaders met Nawaz Sharif in Dubai. The meeting was also attended by PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the country’s political and economic situation.

Nawaz Sharif praised the role of PML-N Gulf leadership and the Pakistani community. The PML-N leaders expressed hopes that Sharif would lead the country once again.

The PML-N supremo said that remittances possess an important role in strengthening the national economy. He added that PML-N leadership has always pulled the country out of difficulties and it will end the economic crisis once again.

The former premier is currently residing in Dubai where he held meetings with several political leaders. Moreover, Nawaz Sharif also contacted the leadership of friendly countries during his stay in Dubai.

Last month, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said that cases were made against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif through a conspiracy but the legal team is working to get justice for the PML-N supremo.

The federal minister maintained that election will be held on time and PML-N will come out victorious as it did in 2013.

He added that in 2018 the journey towards development was stopped through a conspiracy and the politics of hatred was started in Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is currently stuck in debt and the government has to accept every condition of the IMF.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a legal team for completing the legal work for the return of former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The legal team will be headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar. The other members of the legal team include PM’s special assistant Attaullah Tarar, Irfan Qadir, and other legal experts.