Nawaz Sharif summons PML-N’s Lahore leadership to London

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has summoned the party leadership of Lahore to London, whereas former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to travel to London tomorrow (Sunday), ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Saif Ul Malook Khokhar and President Youth Wing Lahore Malik Faisal will leave for London tomorrow and will present a report to Nawaz Sharif on organisational structure of Punjab capital.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to travel to London tomorrow (Sunday). The former prime minister will be accompanied by Marriyum Aurangzeb, sources claimed.

During his visit, Shehbaz Sharif will also meet his brother Nawaz Sharif and other leaders.

The top leadership will deliberate on Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, sources claimed, adding that PML-N’s legal team will also attend the meeting.

Earlier, former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured a ‘guarantee’ on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Sharif will return to Pakistan after the announcement of the general elections, Rana Sanaullah said while talking on a private Tv programme.

“We have received the guarantee on this issue [Nawaz Sharif’s return home]. So now there is zero risk for the party,” the former interior minister told the interviewer. “Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal has also been almost certain,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that the right to appeal under the suo moto notice would be given at any cost, adding that suo moto law might be eliminated by the upcoming Parliament.

Replying to a query, Rana Sanaullah claimed that the Establishment is also ‘onboard’ on the issue of delaying elections in the country.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif’s return: Preparations enter final phase

Earlier, sources closer to the Sharif family told ARY News that Sharif held consultations with the party leadership and legal team for his return to Pakistan in September.