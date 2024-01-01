Nawaz Sharif to address ‘internal rifts’ over election tickets

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has decided to personally address the ‘internal rifts’ being confronted by the party over the allocation of party tickets for general elections, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the decision was taken during a consultive meeting of PML-N leaders – chaired by the three-time prime minister. The meeting discussed the allocation of election tickets to PML-N leaders.

Sources claimed that Nawaz Shaif has decided to personally meet party leaders who failed to secure party tickets for elections and take them into confidence.

The party leaders who failed to secure tickets would be accommodated in the Upper House of the Parliament – Senate, sources added.

The meeting also discussed a proposal regarding seat adjustment with Jahangir Tareen-led Istekham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Sources claimed that the PML-N would form electoral alliance with IPP on a “few seats”.

Earlier, it was reported that PML-N leadership was confronted with internal disputes over the allocation of party tickets, particularly in Punjab, ahead of the February 8 general elections.

Meanwhile, a deadlock persisted between PML-N and MQM-P over seat adjustment in Karachi as the former demanded PML-N demanded withdrawal of Mustafa Kamal from NA-242 Baldia against the party president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif whereas they will support MQM-P on provincial seat.

However, the MQM-P delegation refused and asked PML-N to support Mustafa Kamal as he is a strong candidate from NA 242, source said.

Related: MQM-P rejects adjusting traditional seats with PML-N

Meanwhile, MQM-P assured PML-N of their complete support on two National Assembly (NA 229 and 230) but the latter wants support on 7 NA and 20 provincial seats.

Furthermore, the senior leadership of both parties will take the final decision over the seat adjustment for the general election 2024, sources added.