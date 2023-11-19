Nawaz Sharif to be next PM, claims Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sunday that the opponents already knew that Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister (PM), ARY News reported.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the country could not bear the consequences of the politics of hatred anymore. “Whoever voted by the nation would be the next prime minister.”

The PML-N leader said that she would agree with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s statement that transparent elections will be held in the country. An individual could be declared a blue-eyed person who had been allowed to contest polls only once in 23 years, she added.

She said that the nation could not get rid of inflation by exchanging harsh statements. The politician added that PML-N leaders are doing responsible politics. “We came into power at a time when Pakistan was near to default. We resumed the legislation process in the assembly to improve the situation.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that the opponents were raising the same slogan of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ which was started by Nawaz Sharif in 2017.

She said that PML-N would not make tall claims and be honest with the nation.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan’s currency, economy and governance system had been devastated, and prices increased by five-fold.

“It is our responsibility and duty to emancipate the people from price hikes and poverty,” Nawaz Sharif, who returned from self-exile in London on October 21, addressing to businessmen said.

Nawaz claimed that Pakistan became the 24th largest global economy between 2013 to 2017. “We kept the US dollar static at Rs 104 rate for four years. The dollar would have dropped to Rs40 to 50 if our policies and development process were not interrupted,” he claimed.

“People want education, health facilities and development,” he said. “It is their right, and it is the responsibility of the state to provide these facilities,” the PML-N leader said.