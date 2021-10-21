NCB raids Shah Rukh Khan residence in Mumbai

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case reached the Bollywood star’s residence, Mannat, in Mumbai.

The raid came hours after the renowned actor’s visit to the city’s Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan, who has been behind bars since October 3, Indian media reported.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan Khan at Mumbai jail

Footage posted by ETimes shows NCB officials arriving at the gates of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s residence Thursday afternoon.

“The investigation is going on. When NCB officials visit a person or location for questioning that does not mean the person is a culprit or being investigated,” the media outlet quoted an NCB officer as saying.

“There are several procedures being followed.”

An NCB team also visited the residence of actor Ananya Pandy, who has been summoned by the agency for questioning.

Aryan Khan has been in custody for the past 18 days after he was arrested during a raid at a rave party by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

Read: Aryan Khan moves Bombay High Court to seek bail in drugs case

On Wednesday, the actor’s son filed a bail application in Bombay High in a drugs case after a court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act dismissed his plea.

