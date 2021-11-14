NCOC announces to temporarily suspend Covid vaccination of children

ISLAMABD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced to temporarily suspend Covid vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years from Monday, ARY News reported.

In an announcement, the NCOC said that the Covid vaccination for children between 12-15 years will remain suspended from November 15 to 27 due to the national Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccination drive.

It stated that the national MR campaign will be conducted from November 15 to 27 during which children aged 9 months to 15 years will be inoculated.

National MR campaign will be conducted from 15-27 November 2021 during which children aged 9 Months to 15 years will be inoculated. COVID vaccine administration for children between 12-15 years will, therefore, remain suspended from 15-27 November 2021. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 14, 2021

Earlier in the day, NCOC decided to lift Covid-19 restrictions from cities with over 40 per cent population vaccinated.

The NCOC in its session decided to review the corona restrictions over improvement in the situation of the pandemic in the country.

“The review on the restrictions is meant to encourage the citizens,” the NCOC said in a statement.

READ: PAKISTAN REPORTS 263 NEW COVID CASES, 11 DEATHS IN A DAY

Corona restrictions will be eased out in the cities having better rate of vaccination, according to the NCOC. “It will help to bring life to normal routine in these areas”.

“Around half population of Peshawar, Narowal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhimbir, Bagh and Mirpur have been vaccinated,” the NCOC said.

Moreover, over half population of citizens has been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines in Islamabad, Skardu, Gilgit and Ghizer.

Corona restrictions will be lifted in the cities having over 40 pct vaccination rate of population, while the prohibitions will remain continue in the cities having less than 40 percent vaccination rate.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!