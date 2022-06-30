NCOC defines criteria for COVID-19 booster dose

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has set the criteria for COVID-19 booster dose as the cases once again rose in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NCOC stated that people aged above 12 years and health workers were eligible for COVID-19 booster dose. Those who have weak immunity were also eligible for booster doses.

The centre further stated that a four-month gap was mandatory for the administration of first and second booster doses, whereas, all available vaccines could be used as a booster dose.

According to the NCOC statistics, 86 per cent eligible population has received COVID-19 jabs and booster doses were declared inevitable for curbing the spread of the virus.

“The outbound passengers can receive the booster doses as per requirements. However, a 21 to 28 days gap should be maintained in two booster doses and these booster doses needed to be administered after five months of the first dose. Healthy persons could receive booster jab after 28 days.”

On June 27, the NCOC had made it mandatory for all passengers to wear face masks on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport.

The NCOC order had come after the country witnessed uptick in the coronavirus infection rate.

“The NCOC has recommended mask-wearing on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport within the country is mandatory. So all citizens are requested to wear a face mask during travel,” the NIH said in a tweet.

Citizens are requested to wear a face mask during travel. pic.twitter.com/So0C8Q7w3m — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 27, 2022

