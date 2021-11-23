NCOC reviews national vaccination strategy, Covid situation

ISLAMABAD: The session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held under the chair of Federal Minister Asad Umar to review the national vaccination strategy and the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Concerned officials gave a briefing to the NCOC participants regarding the number of COVID-19 cases and the rate of its spread in the country. The centre expressed satisfaction over the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCOC observed a visible reduction in the Covid positive cases and mortalities besides witnessing a decrease in the hospital admissions of the coronavirus patients.

READ: NCOC EASES OUT COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IN CITIES WITH OVER 40 PCT VACCINATION

The provinces have been directed by the NCOC to expedite the Covid vaccination process for achieving the prescribed targets.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry shared the vaccination statistics on its Twitter, saying that the total count of doses administered till now stands at 121.1 million, whereas, the doses administered in the last 24 hours is 4.56 lakh.

Pakistan: Daily update on #vaccine doses administered Total doses administered till now: 121.1 million

Doses administered in last 24 hours: 4.56 Lakh pic.twitter.com/TkOppoqHVp — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) November 23, 2021

Moreover, Pakistan reported 315 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,282,509.

According to the NCOC’s data posted Tuesday, a total of 35,332 samples were tested during this period, out of which 315 turned out to be positive.

Statistics 23 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,332

Positive Cases: 315

Positivity %: 0.89%

Deaths : 5

Patients on Critical Care: 1026 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 23, 2021

The infection rate slightly rose to 0.89 from 0.86 per cent against the previous day.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,667 after five more people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in hospitals across the country has come down to 1,026.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!